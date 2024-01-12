Friday's Friend: Apollo

Nature Day at the Downtown Market

The Humane Society of West Michigan will be at the Downtown Market on January 20 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. to participate in their “Nature Days”. They will be bringing along adoptable pets and hosting a presentation on the proper way to care for these animals as well as what they do here in our shelter.

Funds For Friends at The Score

Humane Society of West Michigan is teaming up once again with The Score Restaurant and Sports Bar to raise money for the shelter! On January 29 from 5 -10 p.m., anyone who comes in for dinner or orders take-out can show our flyer to their server to donate 10% of their total sales to the shelter.

2024 Obedience Class Registration is Open

Humane Society of West Michigan is happy to report that our obedience classes for 2024 are live, and trainers are eager to help the pets in the community be on their best behavior. Even though the trainers are immensely qualified, the prices are low at just $150, and this is because it is deeply important that the animals that are in your home, stay in your home.

HSWM hosts a variety of classes from Puppy Kindergarten to Manners Matter for the older pups in the home. If you are interested visit hswestmi.org/obedience-classes.

Foster Program Applications Opening back up February 1

Not looking to adopt yet? Look into being a foster! Fostering is lifesaving work anyone can do. From being able to open a spare room or bathroom to your entire home to a homeless pet, you can save their life with your love, care, and compassion. In turn, HSWM can take more animals into their care and save more lives as well.

For more information on how to get started visit hswestmi.org/foster.