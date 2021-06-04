Say hello to Friday's Friend, Antony!

Antony is rakishly handsome, and a little standoffish upon first meeting, but don't let that initial act fool you! Once you win over Antony's good graces, he's an absolute lover, snuggler, and all-around softy. He came from a home with lots of other kitties, so he wouldn't mind having a furry friend! This sweet, curious kitty would love a home where he can be himself and build confidence with his person. Once he trusts you, this sweetheart is impossible not to love!

If you're interested in adopting Antony, visit hswestmi.org, or contact the adoptions department at adoptions@hswestmi.org.

HSWM’s Birthday Party is Almost Here!

Humane Society of West Michigan's Birthday Party is less than a month away, and we're ready to party like animals to celebrate 138 years of helping pets in need.

Join us Sunday, June 27, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. for an exciting day of family fun with activities, games, music, and, of course, cake and ice cream! Tickets are just $5 per person and children 4 and under are free, but please consider bringing us a birthday present from our wish list to help celebrate and continue their mission for another 100 years.

Learn more and purchase your tickets today at hswestmi.org/birthday.

Flea and Tick Prevention

As summer approaches, many of us are planning outdoor adventures with our pets, like hikes and camping trips. But are you also planning ahead to make sure your pets are protected from fleas and ticks?

Michigan is currently experiencing a "tick explosion", with ticks hatching at alarming rates due to our mild, wet winter, so it's EXTRA important that your pet is on monthly flea and tick prevention! HSWM sells a safe, proven effective, topical repellent called Vectra 3D that not only protects your pets from fleas and ticks but is also good at preventing mosquito bites by causing any bug that lands on your dog to get woozy and fall off before they can even bite!

No matter the age, weight, or size of your pup, we have a Vectra 3D product to help protect them. Stop in anytime during our open hours to purchase your flea and tick prevention, and keep your pets safe this season, and all year long!

National Foster a Pet Month

June is officially here, which means it's National Foster A Pet Month! HSWM is celebrating National Foster a Pet Month with Petco Love, a national non-profit working to lead and inspire change for animals, and Skechers’ charity footwear collection, BOBS from Skechers, by recognizing lifesaving foster volunteers in Grand Rapids and encouraging more people to foster pets!

HSWM's foster program has grown exponentially during COVID, and more animals are now being housed in foster homes than ever before! Utilizing foster homes allows for a large reduction in stress and illness in our pets, and they are able to learn valuable information on how these animals do in a home environment, and what type of family will be best for them.

They’re looking for more foster families, especially those who can take on our special needs pets! If less than 2 percent of the 85-million pet-owning households in the U.S. fostered one pet a year, they could eliminate preventable euthanasia in animal shelters nationwide.

To learn more about the amazing foster program and how to get involved, visit hswestmi.org/foster.

Dog Days of Summer Adoption Special

Looking for an adorable wingman to be your ride or die for this upcoming hot girl summer? Well, you're in luck! HSWM is running an adoption special on Friday and Saturday, June 4 and 5 where all adult dogs will be just $99 to adopt!

Get a head start on the competition by visiting hswestmi.org/adoptabledogs to view who's available for adoption.