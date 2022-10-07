Friday's Friend: Angela

Featured Pet: Angela

Angela is one of many adorable kittens who needs a home. She's also got 3 siblings up for adoption. Learn more about her at hswestmi.org.

Empty the Shelters

Empty the Shelters is back, so get ready to *fall* in love with a shelter pet and save a life this week!

BISSELL Pet Foundation and Cathy Bissell are sponsoring adoption costs, until Saturday, October 8. All of the dogs will be just $50 to adopt, cats will be $25, small animals are $25 or less, and as always, senior pets are fee-waived!

Howl n’ Boo

Join HSWM for a spooktacular Howl N’ Boo Halloween celebration next Friday, October 14, from 6-9pm! Your kids will Trick or Treat on our haunted trail, compete in our costume contest, enjoy spooky stories, games, pizza, animal time, and so much more!

Kids ages 5-12 are welcome, parents, find your own party! Cost to participate is just $35 per child, with $10 off per sibling. Interested? Contact heducation@hswestmi.org to sign up.

Friday's Friend is sponsored by MSUFCU.