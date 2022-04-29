Friday's Friend: Alpine

Featured Pet: Alpine

Meet Alpine! This super cute staff favorite has been on quite the medical journey, but has healed up and is ready to find his furever home! Alpine was brought in February by a good Samaritan who found him in a trailer park, and this poor kitty was covered in wounds, had frostbitten paws, and a broken leg.

HSWM vet staff got to work right away and addressed each of his injuries with loving care. Alpine is now healed, one leg short, but supremely spoiled! This sweet boy LOVES people and is happy to go new places with them, he truly hasn't met a person he hasn't liked yet. He may do well with another cat given a slow introduction but would be happiest without any dogs in the home. This little man may be missing a leg, but he's not short on love to give!

If you'd like to meet Alpine, learn more at hswestmi.org/adoptablecats.html.

Give to Support our Buddy Fund!

Animals like Alpine are only able to have a second chance at a happy life thanks to supporters like you! If you’d like to help more pets with intense medical needs like Alpine, consider donating to the Buddy Fund! The Buddy Fund was created so that animals with extensive needs can receive specialized medical or behavioral care that would not otherwise be possible. Please consider making a donation to support animals like Alpine at hswestmi.org/give, and specify that you’d like your donation to go to the Buddy Fund.

Empty the Shelters is back!

Empty The Shelters is back and better than ever, to help find loving homes for as many pets as possible, and provide overcrowding relief to shelters across the country!

From Tuesday, May 3 to Saturday, May 14, BISSELL Pet Foundation, and Cathy Bissell will sponsor adoption costs so that all of the cats and dogs in HSWM care will be just $25 to adopt, small animals will only be $5 to adopt, and as always, senior pets are fee-waived!

Mark calendars for this amazing opportunity, and get ready to meet your new best fur-iend!

Thank you to our Generous Community!

HSWM asked for help replenishing our enrichment items last week and you delivered!

On Tuesday morning HSWM only had one half-empty jar of peanut butter and a single sad can of spray cheese to our name, and by the end of the day, they had bags and bags of whipped cream, tubs and boxes of cream cheese and yogurt, enormous cases of peanut butter, and more!

They are grateful to everyone who came out to answer the call for help and bring us these much-needed supplies.

Sponsored by MSU FCU.