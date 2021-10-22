Friday's Friend: Adoptable mice

This week we’re featuring a family of furry friends! Beetlejuice and his ghostly little siblings are all getting into the Halloween spirit and ready to party, now up for adoption at Humane Society of West Michigan. Their ages range from 3 to 5 months old.

Mice might not be the first thing you think of when you think about adoptable shelter pets, but we actually have a lot of very cute, sweet mice all looking for loving furever homes! All of these mice are social, curious, and ready to find loving homes. Mice make excellent pets, especially for children or those with smaller living spaces--as they'll provide you with lots of entertainment, and they don't take up much room!

If you’d like to learn more about these adorable adoptable mice and their individual personalities, visit our website at hswestmi.org/adoptablesmallanimals [hswestmi.org]

HSWM IS proud to be partnering with Subaru of America for their annual Subaru Loves Pets initiative for the entire month of October!

Until October 31st, Fox Subaru in Grand Rapids will donate $100 to HSWM for EVERY dog and cat adopted from our shelter, to help support more rescue pets in need!

HSWM is so grateful for our local Subaru dealership for picking us as their partner for this amazing event--our pets send you all their love! Learn more at subaru.com/pets [subaru.com]

It's National Vet Tech Appreciation Week! At HSWM they are so lucky to have a licensed veterinary technician and three vet techs that care for every single animal that walks through our doors. Their techs medicate sick animals, prep and monitor surgery patients, work community vaccine clinics, and provide much-needed TLC to animals that need it the most. The vet techs are all SO much fun and have even been known to burst into song and dance to keep spirits up! Our veterinary department wouldn't be able to function without them, and they are so grateful for their awesome attitudes and their hard work, each and every day! If you know a Veterinary Technician, reach out to them this week to say thank you, or even treat them to a little something nice for all of their hard work! What's better than yoga? Yoga with PUPPIES!

Join HSWM and Aptitude Fitness + Yoga in Rockford for a fun, puppy-filled yoga class! Snuggling adoptable pups while stretching out your troubles is the best way to start your day. Puppy Noses + Yoga Poses will be held this Saturday, October 23rd, at 8:30am, and tickets are only $20, with half of the proceeds going to support pets in need at HSWM!

Purchase your tickets today at aptituderock.com/servicesmagazine [aptituderock.com]