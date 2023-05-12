Friday's Friend: Abigail

Featured Pet: Abigail Age: 4 years old

Meet sweet lop-eared angel, Abigail!

Abigail likes the finer things in life, like fresh snacks and stretching out to take naps, and of course, her handsome husbun, Elliot! Confident, curious, outgoing, and litter-trained this fun floofy pair will flourish in a home where they can have free roam of their estate. Elliot is the more reserved of the two, he prefers gentle pets and prefers to get to know people slowly, but Abigail has yet to meet someone she doesn't love--especially if you offer her snacks or pets! If you're looking for house bunnies with personality, look no further than Lady Abigail and Lord Elliot!

Learn more about all of our pets available for adoption on our website at hswestmi.org.

Last days of Empty the Shelter!

Empty The Shelters is still going strong, and we have nearly 100 pets looking for loving homes, both in the shelter and in foster!

From now until Saturday, May 13th, BISSELL Pet Foundation and Cathy Bissell, in partnership with Dogtopia, will sponsor adoption costs so that adult dogs in our care are only $50 to adopt, adult cats are just $25, and as always, senior pets are fee-waived! Please note that kittens, puppies, and small animals will not be included in this special pricing, and dental and dog licensing fees may apply. Adoptions may be slow lately, but thanks to the generosity of this community and the Bissell family, we know that together we can Empty the Shelters and find all of our rescue pets loving homes!

Stop by to visit our shelter pets during our new open hours, Tuesday through Friday from 12-7, or Saturday from 11-4 to bring home your new best fur-iend!

New Bonfire Fundraiser

Are you one of those pet owners that says you love your animals more than people? Then have we got the shirts for you?

This limited-edition, high-quality t-shirts and hoodies from Bonfire feature a heart nose design on the front, (kind of like the cute little nose prints your pet leaves on your window) and a declaration of undying love for your pet on the back stating, “I love you more than anything… except my dog/cat/rabbit”. They come in all sorts of springy colors, like light blue, pink, and mint green. Best of all, a portion of all proceeds will be donated to help animals in need!

Grab yours while supplies last at bonfire.com/store/hswm/.

Save the Date for our 140th Birthday Party!

HSWM is turning 140 this year, and we're ready to paw-ty like animals!

Save the date to join us on Sunday, June 25, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. for an exciting day of family fun, including activities like face painting and a bounce house, games, music, and, of course–cake and ice cream!

Learn more and purchase tickets on our website at hswestmi.org/birthday.