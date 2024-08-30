Friday's Friend: Weasley

1. Featured Pet: Weasley

2. Rainbow Bridge Launched: In honor of Rainbow Bridge Remembrance Day this week, we are launching our Rainbow Bridge Pet Memorial, where you can keep their memory alive with a special tribute. For a $25 donation, we'll hang a dog tag with your pet's name on our bridge, and include their name on our website. If you'd like to honor your pet on our Rainbow Bridge, visit https://www.hswestmi.org/rainbow-bridge-pet-memorial [l.facebook.com]

3. We are now accepting applicants for all Internships for the fall semester! Do you need internship credits for school or work? One of ours could be the perfect internship for you! We have a wide variety of different internships that cover many aspects within our shelter! Learn more about our internships by checking out our website at www.hswestmi.org/job-opportunities [hswestmi.org] or by emailing lumlor@hswestmi.org.

4. Join us for the 5K & 1 Mile Fun Walk to benefit the animals at Humane Society of West Michigan! **Teams and individual fundraising participation are HIGHLY encouraged**

Get ready for an unforgettable day of fun and compassion at the 2nd Annual Humane Hustle, a 5k trail run and 1 mile run designed to raise critical funds for the animals at Humane Society of West Michigan. ​Humane Hustle is more than just a run; it's a day filled with activities and a post-run party that will leave you with lasting memories. Enjoy scenic views, quality time with your four-legged friends, and a sense of purpose knowing your participation supports a great cause.

