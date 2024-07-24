Friar Fight Rocks the River to raise money and awareness for muscular dystrophy

Friar Fight Rocks the River returns to Legacy Park in downtown Ada for a second year on July 26.

Join Parent Project Muscular Dystrophy for a night of music and friends raising money and awareness for Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

Openers start at 7 p.m. followed by the main event, Judo Chop, taking the stage at 8:30 p.m.

Following the concert, from 9 p.m. to midnight, the Garage Bar in Ada is donating 10 percent of its profits to Parent Project Muscular Dystrophy.

This event is dedicated to Kevin Friar, who passed away from Duchenne muscular dystrophy in 2018.

Stay up to date on this event by following @friarfightconcert on social media.

