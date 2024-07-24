Watch Now
Morning Mix

Actions

Friar Fight Rocks the River to raise money and awareness for muscular dystrophy

Enjoy a night of music and companionship on July 26
Posted at 12:47 PM, Jul 24, 2024

Friar Fight Rocks the River returns to Legacy Park in downtown Ada for a second year on July 26.

Join Parent Project Muscular Dystrophy for a night of music and friends raising money and awareness for Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

Openers start at 7 p.m. followed by the main event, Judo Chop, taking the stage at 8:30 p.m.

Following the concert, from 9 p.m. to midnight, the Garage Bar in Ada is donating 10 percent of its profits to Parent Project Muscular Dystrophy.

This event is dedicated to Kevin Friar, who passed away from Duchenne muscular dystrophy in 2018.

Stay up to date on this event by following @friarfightconcert on social media.

Follow the FOX 17 Morning Mix on: Facebook, Instagram, & TikTok

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
IYGACAB 480X360.png

Give A Book