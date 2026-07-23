Friar Fight Rocks The River concert returning for Duchenne muscular dystrophy research

Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) is a genetic disorder primarily affecting boys caused by a change in the dystrophin gene on the X-chromosome. Those who have Duchenne's experience a progression of muscle weakness over time, and while there is no cure, research efforts have made those living with DMD continue to experience improved quality of life.

For people like Kevin Friar, who passed away from DMD in 2018, his legacy and push for awareness and research live on in the Friar Fight Rocks The River concert. The fourth annual event is returning to Legacy Park in Ada, continuing efforts to help Parent Project Muscular Dystrophy's fight to End Duchenne's. This year's concert will be held Friday, July 24 beginning at 7 P.M.

The concert is free to attend and donations are accepted.

Event organizer Grant Bardelli, and Kevin's brother, Kyle, returned to the Morning Mix to discuss the event's growth and what attendees can expect.

Visit parentprojectmd.org for more information and to donate.

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