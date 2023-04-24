Freep Film Festival returns to Detroit from April 26-30

Detroit's very own documentary-focused Freep Film Festival is hitting a big milestone this year, it's the 10th annual festival and they're inviting everyone to the east side of the state to celebrate.

The five-day festival will feature over 40 local and globally recognized documentaries, as well as a series of short films such as:



Coldwater Kitchen: The latest Free Press documentary focuses on soft-spoken chef Jimmy Lee Hill and his highly regarded culinary training program out of a prison in Coldwater, Michigan that offers renewed sense of purpose through the craft of fine dining.

Is That Black Enough For You?!?: From celebrated writer and film historian Elvis Mitchell, this film examines the African American contribution to films released from the landmark era of the 1970s. Crucial artistic voices, including directors Charles Burnett, Samuel L. Jackson, Whoopi Goldberg, Laurence Fishburne, Zendaya, and others, offer their distinctive prism on the creators and films that dazzled and inspired.

Being Mary Tyler Moore:With unprecedented access to a vast archive of footage, this film weaves Moore’s personal narrative with the beats of her professional accomplishments while highlighting her groundbreaking roles and the indelible impact she had on generations of women who came after her.

For those unable to attend in person, Freep Film Festival also offers a unique virtual screening option.

The film festival will take place from April 26-30.

For a complete screening schedule, visit freepfilmfestival.com.