"Freeda the Frog" Books Help Kids Through Challenging Times

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

"Freeda the Frog: On the Move" delves into the relatable experience of childhood anxiety, specifically the worries that accompany moving to a new place.

Nadine Haruni skillfully crafts a story that resonates with young readers who may be facing similar transitions. As the author of the entire "Freeda the Frog" series, Nadine Haruni has dedicated herself to creating engaging and educational content for young children. Each book in the series is designed to help children navigate their emotions and learn valuable life lessons about friendship, courage, and adapting to change.

We spoke with her this morning to learn more.

Follow the FOX 17 Morning Mix on: Facebook, Instagram, & TikTok