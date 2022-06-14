Free services and events offered to vets by Kent County Veterans Services

Kent County Veterans Services is an organization dedicated to serving honorably discharged, wartime veterans, and their families. They serve these groups of people by providing daily support, information, referrals, and other services they need to live their day-to-day lives.

Rachel Wustman, the Community Outreach Coordinator for Kent County Veterans Services, discusses what new services and events they're offering to vets in the West Michigan area.

KCVS is the middle man between the VA and the veteran, helping them with paperwork to file a number of claims, and the possibility of helping with unforeseen emergencies. They also offer dental services through My Community Dental Centers and free Housecleaning with an MVAA Grant.

Equine Assisted Development is offering a few evenings at the Farm where people can get to know horses. Register at kentcountyveteransservices.com.

KCVS is also hosting the Homeless Veteran Stand Down this year! It is a place for homeless veterans, or veterans at risk of homelessness, to come, have a warm meal, meet with many resources, and be able to take some food and other surplus items with them. The event will take place on August 11.

This segment is sponsored by Kent County Veterans Services.