Free seminar, "Voices of Indigenous Peoples for Community and Healing," at KDL

Around the world, the stories of Indigenous people have been silenced, but the Kent District Library and the World Affairs Council of Western Michigan are hoping to change that with an upcoming, free series.
Voices of Indigenous Peoples for Community and Healing is a three-part programming series that will be hosted at the Grandville Branch of Kent District Library.
October 18
The History and Consequences of Indigenous Boarding Schools in Michigan and Beyond
Patricia Shackleton, Executive Director, Anishinaabegamig Cultural Learning Center
October 25
She’s Gone Missing: Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women
Heather Bruegl, Public Historian and Indigenous Activist
November 1
Geyabi Indayaamin omaa — We Are Still Here: Native Americans and the US-Canada Border
Guntram Herb and Patricia LeBon Herb
All events start at 6:30 and are free to the public.
Discover more events like this at worldmichigan.org/all-events.