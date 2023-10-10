Watch Now
Free seminar, "Voices of Indigenous Peoples for Community and Healing," at KDL

A three-part programming series hosted by Kent District Library and the World Affairs Council of Western Michigan
Posted at 11:59 AM, Oct 10, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-10 11:59:27-04

Around the world, the stories of Indigenous people have been silenced, but the Kent District Library and the World Affairs Council of Western Michigan are hoping to change that with an upcoming, free series.

Voices of Indigenous Peoples for Community and Healing is a three-part programming series that will be hosted at the Grandville Branch of Kent District Library.

October 18
The History and Consequences of Indigenous Boarding Schools in Michigan and Beyond
Patricia Shackleton, Executive Director, Anishinaabegamig Cultural Learning Center

October 25
She’s Gone Missing: Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women
Heather Bruegl, Public Historian and Indigenous Activist

November 1
Geyabi Indayaamin omaa — We Are Still Here: Native Americans and the US-Canada Border
Guntram Herb and Patricia LeBon Herb

All events start at 6:30 and are free to the public.

Discover more events like this at worldmichigan.org/all-events.

