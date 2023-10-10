Free seminar, "Voices of Indigenous Peoples for Community and Healing," at KDL

Around the world, the stories of Indigenous people have been silenced, but the Kent District Library and the World Affairs Council of Western Michigan are hoping to change that with an upcoming, free series.

Voices of Indigenous Peoples for Community and Healing is a three-part programming series that will be hosted at the Grandville Branch of Kent District Library.

October 18

The History and Consequences of Indigenous Boarding Schools in Michigan and Beyond

Patricia Shackleton, Executive Director, Anishinaabegamig Cultural Learning Center

October 25

She’s Gone Missing: Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women

Heather Bruegl, Public Historian and Indigenous Activist

November 1

Geyabi Indayaamin omaa — We Are Still Here: Native Americans and the US-Canada Border

Guntram Herb and Patricia LeBon Herb

All events start at 6:30 and are free to the public.

Discover more events like this at worldmichigan.org/all-events.