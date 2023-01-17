Free events coming to Hackley Public Library in Muskegon

There is always something going on at Hackley Public Library in Muskegon. For 2023, they're kicking off January with a variety of free events open to the public.

A Conversation with Ukraine

January 19, 5:30 to 7 p.m.

LEGO Building Day

January 21, 2 to 4 p.m.

Teen Excursion

January 23, 3:30 to 4:30 p.m.

Irene Miller, Holocaust Survivor

January 26, 6 to 8 p.m.

BHM Gospel Kick-Off

January 30, 6 to 7 p.m.

Most programs will be at Hackley Library, however, the "Irene Miller, Holocaust Survivor" event will be at Muskegon High School.

Learn more about these events at hackleylibrary.org or by calling 231-722-8000.

