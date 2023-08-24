Frauenthal Theatre announces 2023-24 season lineup

The Frauenthal Theatre in Muskegon announced their event lineup for the 2023-24 season.

The Frauenthal Presenting Season includes four series: Performance Series, Spotlight Series, Free Family Movie Day Series, and Alley Door Club Music Series.

The Performance Series highlights the following shows:

DSB: Tribute to Journey- October 27, 2023

Veteran’s Day Tribute Featuring the Barton Organ- November 12, 2023

The Nutcracker- December 9, 2023

On Your Feet!-February 25, 2024

Vitamin String Quartet- March 8, 2024

Tony n’ Tina’s Wedding-April 12, 2024 - April 20, 2024

Learn more and purchase tickets by visiting frauenthal.orgor calling the box office at 231-727-8001.