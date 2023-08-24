Frauenthal Theatre announces 2023-24 season lineup

The Frauenthal Theatre in Muskegon announced their event lineup for the 2023-24 season.
The Frauenthal Presenting Season includes four series: Performance Series, Spotlight Series, Free Family Movie Day Series, and Alley Door Club Music Series.
The Performance Series highlights the following shows:
DSB: Tribute to Journey- October 27, 2023
Veteran’s Day Tribute Featuring the Barton Organ- November 12, 2023
The Nutcracker- December 9, 2023
On Your Feet!-February 25, 2024
Vitamin String Quartet- March 8, 2024
Tony n’ Tina’s Wedding-April 12, 2024 - April 20, 2024
Learn more and purchase tickets by visiting frauenthal.orgor calling the box office at 231-727-8001.