Franciscan Life Processing Center celebrates 50 years of serving the community

For half a century, the Franciscan Sisters of the Eucharist have shared their mission with West Michigan, promoting a relationship with God through programs that assist, educate, enrich, and inform. The sisters are inviting the community to celebrate this milestone by sharing their history while looking ahead to the future at their upcoming anniversary celebration.

Tracing their genesis to Vatican II and the turmoil of the 1960s, 55 sisters joined together to renew religious life and follow the call of St. Francis of Assisi to rebuild the Catholic Church.

Seven sisters settled outside of Lowell on farmland donated by Peter M. Wege. Initially, the sisters had dreams of using their 172 acres for therapeutic programs to serve children, those with disabilities, and the elderly. They established the Franciscan Life Process Center in 1991 on the site of the original farm to serve as a home for its outreach work to West Michigan.

Today, the Franciscan Life Process Center is home to 13 Franciscan Sisters of the Eucharist and approximately 30 staff members who serve West Michigan. Their programming focuses on music therapy, art classes, counseling, and land experiences.

Join the Franciscan Sisters of the Eucharist to celebrate their 50th anniversary as a religious community on Saturday, December 2. Mass will be at 11 a.m., followed by a reception at the Franciscan Life Process Center at 11650 Downes St. NE.