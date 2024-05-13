Franciscan Life Process Center to offer educational and creative summer experiences for kids and adults

Beginning in June, the Franciscan Life Process Center will host a variety of summer experiences at its Lowell and Grand Rapids campuses.

Genres & Jammin’

Genres & Jammin’ class is for kids ages 6-12 who are interested in music. Children will get to experience a variety of genres, learn music history, play instruments, and create a musical craft over three days. No prior music experience is needed. Children may attend one of three sessions for $150:



Session 1 – 9 a.m.-noon June 10-12 Lowell campus

Session 2 – 9 a.m.-noon July 8-10 Grand Rapids campus

Session 3– 1-4 p.m. Aug. 5-7 Lowell campus

Singing thru the Eras

A music series for adults will also be offered this summer with the new Singing thru the Eras three-day program. Each three-hour class will take participants on a musical journey through the decades of the 1900s. Participants will learn about different musical styles, listen to popular hits, and create music together. No prior music experience is needed. Adults may attend one of three sessions for $150:



Session 1 – 1-4 p.m. June 10-12 Lowell campus

Session 2 – 1-4 p.m. July 8-10 Grand Rapids campus

Session 3– 9 a.m.-noon Aug. 5-7 Lowell campus

Pioneer Days

Pioneer Days provides a window into what life was like for early settlers before there was electricity and running water. Designed for children ages 8-12, participants will join Sister Mary Paul Moller as she leads activities such as panning for gold, making soap, berry picking, archery, and more. Children may sign up for one of three sessions at the Lowell campus for $200:



Summer Art Experience

Aspiring artists going into third through eighth grade are invited to dive into the colorful world of art with an engaging pencil and pastel drawing workshop on July 29-31 at the Lowell campus. From 1-4 p.m. each day, participants will learn the basics of handling pencils, creating various strokes, and using pastels to add vibrant colors to their artwork.

The workshop will encourage budding artists to experiment with different subjects like animals, nature, self-portraits, and more. Those interested may register online for $200.

For a full list of upcoming events, visit LifeProcessCenter.org/events.