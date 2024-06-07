Franciscan Life Process Center to host Beggar’s Bell Bash fundraiser on June 12

The Franciscan Life Process Center, known for its art and music therapy programs, will host its biannual Beggar’s Bell Bash on June 12 to support its Environmental Education and Counseling programs.

Community members are invited to attend for a night of food, music and fun at John Ball Zoo’s Bissell Treehouse in celebration of the individual gifts of each person in West Michigan.

The event will begin at 6 p.m. and include a delicious dinner catered by Kangaroo Kitchen and an open bar serving beer and wine. Guests will also be able to enjoy live music from the Joe LaJoye Quartet throughout the evening, participate in a silent auction and hear from guest speaker Domenic Franconi, principal of Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary Catholic School.

This year’s goal is to raise $100,000 for the nonprofit’s Land and Counseling programs. The Land Program offers a myriad of nature-based experiences for individuals as well as corporate, church, school and professional groups.

The fundraiser will also support the Center’s Counseling Program, which provides individual counseling, couples counseling, family counseling, group counseling, play therapy, services to school populations, crisis intervention and consultation services.

Event registration costs $100 per ticket or $1,000 to sponsor an eight-person table. Cocktail attire is encouraged. More event information is available at LifeProcessCenter.org.

Follow the FOX 17 Morning Mix on: Facebook, Instagram, & TikTok