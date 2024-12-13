Fox 17 Morning Mix says goodbye to executive producer, Andrea Shaner

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

After 18 years of employment at WXMI, Fox 17 Morning Mix's executive producer Andrea Shaner is leaving Fox 17.

Shaner started her career at Fox 17 in 2006 as a weekend producer for the news team. Over the years, she's performed nearly every job available at the station including filling in on the assignment desk, writing, filling in for production staff, and more.

In 2014, an opportunity presented itself for Fox 17 to launch its very own lifestyle show. Shaner jumped at the opportunity to produce the show, calling it the Fox 17 Morning Mix.

Over the past decade, Shaner put her heart and soul into producing the Fox 17 Morning Mix, bringing all of West Michigan's businesses, non-profits, and interesting people together in a one-hour show.

Shaner will now be moving to Australia with her husband and children.

"Thanks to a job opportunity that has come up for my husband, our family will be taking on a new adventure in 2025 and moving for the next three years to Brisbane, Australia," Shaner said. "West Michigan has been our home for the past 18 years, and we have experienced so much joy from serving this community. I will miss the privilege of sharing the stories of your families, businesses, and organizations; and in many cases, having you become part of my life too."

Shaner's last day is December 13.

Follow the FOX 17 Morning Mix on: Facebook, Instagram, & TikTok