Fowling to Keep Them Rolling fundraiser takes place on October 23

Renew Mobility is a nonprofit that enhances the independence and quality of life for individuals with disabilities by providing them access to mobility equipment. The community can help keep things rolling with an upcoming fundraising event, “Fowling to Keep Them Rolling.”

The community is invited to the Fowling Warehouse for a night of fowling, a costume contest, pizza, giveaways, prizes, and more fun.

All of the proceeds will benefit Renew Mobility’s Pediatric Mobility Program which provides wheelchairs and other necessary equipment for minors in Grand Rapids.

Renew Mobility: Fowling To Keep Em Rolling will take place on October 23 from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m.

Tickets cost $25 per person and can be purchased at renewmobility.org.

