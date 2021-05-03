Foster Kent Kids hosting virtual training series to educate community on becoming foster parents

May is Foster Care Awareness Month, and Foster Kent Kids is hosting a free virtual event that aims to educate and invite those who have or are considering becoming foster parents.

"Parenting Through Trauma" is a four-part training series to educate the community on the responsibilities of being a foster parent, and how to become one. All training and discussions will be FREE and open to the public.

These trainings will be specific to parenting youth with trauma. Resources will be provided to ensure foster families are supported and anyone considering this journey will be prepared.

These virtual meetings will take place Wednesdays in May from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. All are welcome to attend.

Register for these training events at fosterkentkids.care.