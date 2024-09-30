Former Poet Laureate, Marcel Fable Price, releases "New American Monarch"

A butterfly doesn't just appear; the metamorphosis from caterpillar, to chrysalis, to butterfly takes time, energy, and growth. This transformation is the inspiration behind the newest collection from former Poet Laureate of Grand Rapids, Marcel Fable Price, called "New American Monarch."

In "New American Monarch," Marcel Fable Price weaves a compelling tapestry of poetry, prose, and stories that chart an extraordinary journey of self-discovery, resilience, and transformation. This deeply personal collection, years in the making, captures the essence of change with the precision and beauty of a monarch butterfly emerging from its chrysalis.

Marcel, a celebrated Michigan poet and former Grand Rapids Poet Laureate, delves into the complexities of identity and growth, reflecting on his experiences growing up in Kalamazoo. His words resonate with raw emotion and vivid imagery, drawing readers into a world where adversity and triumph coexist, celebrating the human spirit's capacity for renewal.

The book is set to release on October 8. Meet Marcel Fable Price for the following events highlighting his book, "New American Monarch:"



Oct. 19: Lowry's Books and More at 6 p.m.

Nov. 2: Della Soul Records at 6 p.m.

Nov. 12: Books and Mortar at 6 p.m.

Nov. 16: Fire Historical and Cultural Arts Collaborative

Pre-Order at MarcelFablePrice.com.

