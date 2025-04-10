Forest View Hospital expands outpatient location, Branches, offering more services to patients

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

Forest View Hospital is a safe haven for those struggling with their mental health. There are programs for children through adults, meeting patients where they are and providing them the care they need.

Forest View recently expanded it's outpatient location, Branches, providing more resources to their patients outside of intensive care. Megan DeJonge, Director of Outpatient Services, joins the Morning Mix to explain how this new location will improve services in the area.

Branches offers Intensive Outpatient Programs (IOP) that help treat the following mental health disorders:



Depression

Mood disorders

Anxiety disorders

Trauma history

Suicidal ideation

Self-harm behaviors

Eating disorders

For more information, call (616) 942-9610 or visit forestviewhospital.com.

