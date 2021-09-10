Forest View Hospital discusses Suicide Prevention Awareness

Unfortunately, people of all ages can think negative thoughts. September is Suicide Prevention Month, and there are resources people can reach out to for help when those thoughts of self-harm lead to thoughts of ending it all.

Forest View Hospital's Director of Nursing, Jenny Shalhoup, discusses the warning signs to look out for when someone is thinking suicidal thoughts, and how Forest View can help.

In the past year, 15 percent of teens and young adults thought about suicide.

It can be hard to figure out if someone is at risk for suicide. Look for the warning signs such as giving away items, saying life isn’t worth living, or other statements that might signal the person is struggling.

Sometimes people express how they are feeling such as overwhelmed, annoyed, irritable, or severe mood swings.

Remember to be NICE – notice, invite, challenge, and empower.

For more information, call 616-500-4581 or visit forestviewhospital.com.

Trusted Advisor is sponsored by Forest View Hospital.