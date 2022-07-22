Watch Now
Forest View Hospital continues to help people work through mental health struggles during the pandemic

Forest View Hospital helps people work through their mental health struggles
Posted at 10:14 AM, Jul 22, 2022
The world has been dealing with the COVID-19 virus and all of its variants for the past two and a half years. In addition to the harm it has done to our physical health, it has taken a huge toll on people's mental health as well.

Forest View Hospital is rising to meet the needs of West Michigan during these times. Alli Benedict from Forest View Hospital joined the Fox 17 Morning Mix to explain how they're doing that.

To learn more visit forestviewhospital.com or call (800)-949-8439

