Forest Hills students turn class project into thriving business

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The STEM Academy through the Forest Hills School District brings high school students from all of the campuses together for part of their school day. It's geared toward that typical science, technology, engineering and math. But for the last few years, a special project is exposing students to marketing, design and good, clean fun.

It may look like any other chemistry class, but Handmade in the Hills is part of a thriving business, born out of the STEM Academy and teacher Austin Krieg. He says it's all about actionable learning. When you couple experiences with the more traditional lessons, students tend to retain more. The soap-making started here two years ago, with the then sophomore class. Today it's still run by 10th graders, but with help and mentoring from those who've already been there.

Senior Penny O'Meara was part of that inaugural class. She says they came up with the name, the packaging and prioritized things like being environmentally friendly and affordable. For her, this program really helped her develop an interest in marketing and problem solving. Krieg says that's the point, to really teach these students about how to fail and move forward. They are lessons these students can use far beyond the classroom.

For sophomore Philip Chamberlain, he's still very much into the chemistry and the process of making the soap, from the oils to the base, the coloring and the time and temperatures involved. But for all of the students in the program, a big draw is the money. What started with a $700 grant from the Forest Hills Public Schools Foundation has now made more than $22,000 in just two years. All of that money goes toward field trips, capstone projects and someday, hopefully, scholarships. Right now the program is in talks with retailers like Costco and Forest Hills Foods to try and get their product in more stores.

In addition to selling the soap at some smaller, local businesses, Handmade in the Hills takes special orders for parties, events and more. You can find them on Facebook, Instagram or email them at STEMHMH@gmail.com.