Foodies, rejoice! Restaurant Week GR returns November 3-15

Restaurant Week is back in Grand Rapids, giving foodies the chance to explore the city's culinary scene while supporting local culinary students.

More than three dozen different restaurants will be offering specialty menu items and courses, with the lowerest prices bieng a two course meal for $25.

Check in to participating restaurants to earn points to redeem for a free foodie gift with the Digital Pass. Experience Grand Rapids will donate $1 for every check-in to a scholarship fund for local culinary students and users can opt to donate points.

Restaurant Week Grand Rapids will take place November 3-11.

To look at menus and participating restaurants, visit restaurantweekgr.com.