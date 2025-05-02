Watch Now
Foodie Fest announces first event of the season, "Foodie Frenzy"

The event will be May 10 at 701 Front Avenue in downtown Grand Rapids
Grand Rapids' Foodie Fest celebrates four events from May to September, all highlighting diverse food lineups and local businesses. The first of these family-friendly events, Foodie Frenzy, will be May 10 at 701 Front Avenue.

Foodie Frenzy will last from 1 P.M. to 8 P.M. and feature a slider eating contest, scavenger hunt, as well as themed food zones with live music and yard games. The event will also feature $5 plate specials from vendors, and cuisine options will include vegan, vegetarian, and gluten-free options.

Tickets are $15 for early bird general admission and $60 for early bird VIP. A VIP ticket allows access to the VIP lounge, which features a fenced off area with additional seating, alcohol tastings, and private bathrooms. Children 10 and under can attend for free with a ticketed adult.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit thefoodiefrenzy.com.

