Food Truck Tuesdays and Fridays return May 21

Some of the best food in the area can be found on wheels, and now those foods will be in one place for all to enjoy at Food Truck Tuesdays and Fridays.

Food Truck Fridays will take place at Riverside Park at the Guild Street entrance. The first event will kick off on Friday, May 21.

Also new this year, due to high demand, Food Truck Tuesdays will be taking place at Garfield Park.

Both events will take place from 5-9 p.m.

The event is free to attend with food costing $3-$12.

To learn more and to stay updated, visit facebook.com/gr8foodtrucks.