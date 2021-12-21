Food and Courage, cookies with a cause

January is Human Trafficking Awareness Month and Rachel Bieber is using her company to fight for this cause.

Bieber founded Food & Courage, with 10 percent of their profits going directly to organizations focused on ending this global crisis. She has directly worked with those affected by human trafficking.

Who says cookies can't have a healthy twist? They have created their artisan cookies using ONLY ingredients that aren’t harmful to us. Their gluten-free, dairy-free & natural sugar Chocolate Chunk Cookies are handcrafted without using processed sugar, dairy, or gluten and baked to perfection with courage. They have developed their cookie with this specific intent when they realized that the leading causes of death in America are all directly related to processed sugar and high cholesterol.

To learn more, go to foodandcourage.com