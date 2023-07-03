Floor & Decor opens its first West Michigan store in Kentwood

Floor & Decor opened its fourth store in Kentwood, Michigan, located at 4110 28th Street SE, it is the first store in the Grand Rapids metropolitan area.

Floor & Decor is a leading specialty retailer of hard surface flooring, offering the broadest in-stock selection of tile, wood, stone, related tools, and flooring accessories at everyday low prices.

At Floor & Decor, homeowners and professional contractors have access to a superstore selection at warehouse prices with showroom quality, thereby passing on the savings to their customers.

Now through September 5, the Kentwood store will give away a $5,000 Floor Makeover as part of its grand opening festivities. Customers will have the chance to register to win a $5,000 gift card from Floor & Decor.

Interested parties can register online at floormakeoverKentwood.com.