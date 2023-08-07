Flat River Medical's Nurse Assistant Training Program: Becoming a CNA

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of FOX 17.

The U.S. healthcare industry is facing a shortage of workers across the board, in all areas of the nation, and at all skill levels. Getting into healthcare may sound hard for those who have no experience, but there's a great option in West Michigan that can put you on a career path to become a CNA in just a few weeks.

Flat River Medical has several locations that are offering upcoming classes for the fall:



Greenville

August 7-18 September 4-15

Grand Rapids

August 21 - September 1 September 18 - 29

Paris

August 7-18 August 21 - September 1 September 4-15

Alma

August 21 - September 1



Register at flatrivermedical.com.