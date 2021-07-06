Five14 aims to bring light to the world with handmade, inspirational candles

Candles are a tool to bring a sense of calm, add a fresh smell to the room, or even be given as a gift to show someone you're thinking of them.

Alisha Lauchie, owner and creator of Five14 Candles, shares her story of how a hobby became a small business.

Alisha first began making candles out of her love for crafts and making handmade gifts for her friends and family. After much encouragement from her friends to turn her hobby into a business, she took a leap of faith and decided to take her candles to the market.

Five14 strives to give customers the highest quality products; candles that not only smell good but share encouragement and inspiration to the person receiving them.

The name Five14 was inspired by the scripture Matthew 5:14 "You are the light of the world, a city set on a hill cannot be hidden". They exist to spread light by providing handmade soy candles that you love with strong fragrances, inspirational designs, and a personal touch.

Alisha hopes her candles will be a reminder for people to not be afraid or hide who they are, but to let their light shine everywhere they go and share that light with others.

To start window shopping, visit five14.life or call (248)-747-2545 for more information.

Stay up to date on new products and where candles are sold by following Five14 on Facebook and Instagram.