Fit in some summer fun at Soaring Eagle Waterpark and Hotel

Crunchtime is on to get in that summer fun, that's why a short trip to Soaring Eagle Waterpark fits nicely into your schedule.

Bring the wild ones to Zoo Weekend on July 16 and 17. Kids can make an elephant headband, safari animal print gliders, enjoy Bubble Boogie, a stuffed animal raffle drawing, and two special movies.

Pow Wow Weekend is coming to the waterpark on July 23 and 24. The nearby Saginaw Chippewa Tribal Campground will be filled with culture, crafts, and more.

Wrapping up the month on July 30 and 31 is Summer Fun Weekend. Along with crafts, storytime, and movies, there will be a popsicle giveaway.

Reserve a room for any of these fun weekends by calling 1-877-482-0368 or visit soaringeaglewaterpark.com.

Enjoy nature at the Hideaway RV Park, which is just yards away from the waterpark! Explore 42 acres with canoes, kayaks, and paddleboats. Not to mention, enjoy free shuttles from the campground or waterpark, and try your luck at Soaring Eagle Casino.

An extended stay is a great option with The Retreat! The European design has clean lines, bright colors, kitchens, washers and dryers, and more.

Then take the shuttle across the street to Soaring Eagle Casino!

Super Saturday Bingo is back on August 7 with payouts of $30,000 in cash and prizes. Then with the new Bingo Millions add-on, players have a chance to win one million dollars! Details can be found at soaringeaglecasino.com.

Don't forget to take advantage of the Summer Cash Bash happening every Friday in July from 7-11 p.m. Enter for a chance to win a share of $50,000!

REO Speedwagon is hitting the Soaring Eagle stage on October 16. They formed back in 1967 and have been wowing crowds ever since. Tickets go on sale July 10, so have those wallets ready.

Tickets to Boyz II Men are on sale now. The popular R&B group will take the Entertainment Hall stage on October 30.

There are still tickets available for Kid Rock's second show with special guest Tesla on August 15. Tickets for this show will sell out fast, so go to etix.com to purchase.

Tim McGraw is coming on September 18. He's sold more than 80 million records worldwide and dominated the charts with 44 number one singles.

Tickets are still available for Keith Urban with special guest, Lindsay Ell. They'll take the stage on August 28. Urban has released a total of 11 studio albums and has charted 27 singles on the US Hot Country Songs Chart, 18 of which went to number one.

Rockers are gonna want to snag tickets for September 24 when Megadeth and Lamb of God with special guests Trivium and in Flames take the stage.

ZZ Top, also known as "that little ol' band from Texas", is going to be in Mt. Pleasant on July 17. They lay claim to being the longest-running major rock band with original personnel intact. In 2004, the Texas Trio was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

Joining them in July will be American artist John Fogerty and George Thorogood and the Destroyers.

To purchase tickets for these shows, go to etix.com, the Soaring Eagle Box Office, or call 1-800-514-3849.