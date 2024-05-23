First Tee West Michigan opens registration for summer golf classes for kids

Want to introduce your kids to the game of golf? First Tee West Michigan has opened summer registration for their upcoming classes.

Classes teach kids more than how to play golf, they help kids become better versions of themselves while strengthening the character of our community.

Sessions include a fun, group setting for youth ages 7 to 17 regardless of background or previous experience. Through golf and core values, participants will learn life skills such as resolving conflicts, setting goals, and planning for the future. Participants progress through different levels by demonstrating life skills and golf skills as well as passing assessments.

Sessions cost $90, taking place in Grand Rapids, Holland, Kalamazoo, and Muskegon.

First Tee West Michigan also needs volunteer mentors to assist with these classes. Volunteers help with various tasks, including setting up and taking down equipment, leading small group activities, and providing encouragement and support to participants.

To register a child for classes, or become a volunteer, visit firstteewestmichigan.org.