First Tee- West Michigan getting ready to host Golf Marathon

Ready to play a whole lot of golf? Get on the green to support an amazing program helping children around the West Michigan area at the First Tee - West Michigan Golf Marathon.

The golf marathon is First Tee – West Michigan’s biggest fundraiser of the year. The marathons are hosted at both private and public courses across West Michigan, raising money for First Tee's students on scholarship so more kids and teens in West Michigan can access our program for free.

Marathoners raise money by receiving pledges. Pledges can either come in flat donations or other incentives like number of holes played, eagles, birdies, pars, and aces. On the day of the marathon, golfers play as many holes as they can in one day and try to raise as much money as they can depending on the pledges received.

The First Tee- West Michigan Golf Marathon will take place on the following dates and locations:



May 15- Lincoln GC in Muskegon

June 2- Indian Trails in Grand Rapids

June 16- Three Fires in Holland

June 23- Eastern Hills in Kalamazoo

To register and learn more, visit firstteewestmichigan.org/golfmarathon.