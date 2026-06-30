First Tee caddy program impacts local students through golf

First Tee empowers kids ages seven through 17 through the game of golf, integrating the sport with life skills. Through their programs, kids learn about self-confidence, inner strength, and resilience, while learning about patience, goals, and teammwork.

First Tee West Michigan has launched the First Tee Caddie Program, where young golfers participate as caddies for the chance of receiving the Western Golf Association (Evans) scholarship, with five West Michigan students already being recipients of the scholarship.

Students awarded the scholarship must have high academic achievement, meet financial requirements, and have a minimum of 100 caddie rounds completed before they begin their senior year of high school.

The program is full for this year, but golfers in West Michigan can golf with a caddie this summer, supporting these local students in both mentorship and on their own journey with First Tee West Michigan.

CEO Tyler Smies, Caddiemaster Henry Stallings, and caddie Tyler Mason visited the Morning Mix to talk about the program.

Visit firstteewestmichigan.org for more information.

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