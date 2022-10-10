First-ever Guiding Light Strides for Unity 5K takes place Oct. 23

Running can be therapeutic in so many ways: from clearing your head to helping recover from addiction. Guiding Light is hosting an upcoming 5K run to help implement

these ideals while raising money for their organization.

Guiding Light Strides will take place on October 23 in Millenium Park starting at 9 a.m. Runners with gather at the park and run or walk the 3.1-mile loop around the lake, as well as have opportunities to learn what resources and services Guiding Light offers and how they can volunteer.

The event is the idea of Daniel Irwin, a 2019 alumnus of the Guiding Light Recovery Program who saw the benefits of running during his own recovery journey.

Runners can register at Run Sign Up. Registration is $30.

To learn more visit guidinglightworks.org.

This segment is sponsored by Guiding Light.