First Division Avenue Art and Culture Festival this weekend

Saturday festival brings food, art, and entertainment
Posted at 10:46 AM, Jun 17, 2022
The diverse food and cultures of the businesses on the Division Avenue corridor are getting their own day to shine thanks to an upcoming event. The first ever Division Avenue Art and Culture festival is a collaborative effort of the Division Avenue Business Association (DABA) in cooperation with the cities of Wyoming and Kentwood.

On June 18, from 11 am - 5 pm, in the neighborhood surrounding Division Avenue and 43rd St, you and your family can enjoy food and craft vendors, live music, dance, interactive art, a colorful dragon parade, fun prize giveaways, and more.

Tommy Bran and Chip Van Klompenberg joined us in studio to share more.

