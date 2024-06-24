Fireworks Safety Tips from E.S.C.A.P.E. Fire Safety

4th of July is coming up, and with the recent heat wave and the lack of rain, it's a good time to refresh our memories on the rules of fireworks safety.

The risk of fires and injuries rises over the holiday, but you can keep all ten fingers and ten toes with these safety tips from E.S.C.A.P.E. Fire Safety.

“The best way to stay safe from fireworks is to not use them. Instead, watch a public fireworks display either in person or on television put on by trained experts,” said Firefighter Michael McLeieer, President of the non-profit fire safety charity E.S.C.A.P.E.

However, for those insistent on using their own fireworks, follow these simple safety tips:



Parents and caregivers should always closely supervise children at events where fireworks are used.

Hand-held sparklers burn at more than 1,200 °F and cause 3rd degree burns in seconds. As a comparison, wood burns at 575 degrees F. If you decide to use sparklers, place discarded sparkler wires in a metal bucket filled with water.

After the fireworks display, children should never pick up fireworks that may be left over since they may still be active.

Adults should not consume alcohol when using fireworks.

Follow the local ordinance and state law regarding the use of consumer fireworks.

Leave pets at home and keep them inside during fireworks displays.

Cool all minor burns with cool water for 15-20 minutes.

E.S.C.A.P.E. Fire Safety urges Michiganders to use common sense, be aware of your surroundings and follow safety rules this Fourth of July during holiday celebrations!

