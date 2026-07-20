Finding Relief from Occipital Neuralgia at Allendale Acupuncture

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Meet Nancy! She was living with occipital neuralgia that caused severe pain in the back of her head every day. The pain made it difficult to turn her head, move comfortably, and participate in the activities she enjoyed. She often had to turn her entire body just to look at someone beside her.

Nancy tried physical therapy, nerve ablation procedures, and medication, but nothing provided the lasting relief she needed. With surgery becoming her next option, she began to feel like she was running out of choices and had nearly given up hope.

Then Nancy came to Allendale Acupuncture and Wellness.

Through acupuncture and integrative medicine, Nancy began experiencing meaningful relief from the pain that had affected nearly every part of her daily life. As her symptoms improved, she was able to move her head more comfortably, regain confidence in her movement, and return to the activities she had been missing.

Nancy says her pain has now been reduced by approximately 95 percent.

Today, she can comfortably turn her head without the daily pain that once controlled her life. She is back to riding her bicycle with her grandchildren, sewing, and enjoying everyday activities again. Her improvement has helped her feel more like herself and return to living the life she wants to live.

Nancy also found encouragement in the experience itself. She describes the clinic as friendly, welcoming, and comfortable, with a knowledgeable team that does everything possible to help patients feel at ease. For Nancy, coming to the clinic became something she genuinely enjoyed.

Her story is one of many success stories from Allendale Acupuncture and Wellness, where patients living with chronic pain and complex conditions can find more than temporary relief. They can find renewed hope and meaningful progress.

At Allendale Acupuncture and Wellness, Dr. Tasha Saladin and her team specialize in helping patients who feel like they have tried everything. By combining acupuncture with integrative medicine, the clinic helps patients take meaningful steps toward reducing pain, improving movement, and getting back to the activities and people they love.

For Nancy, that means moving her head freely, riding bikes with her grandchildren, sewing, and enjoying everyday life with significantly less pain.

If occipital neuralgia, chronic head pain, or another long-term condition has been limiting your life, there may still be hope. Your golden years should be filled with movement, connection, and the activities you love, not daily pain and limitations.

Call today for a complimentary consultation at 616-604-0219, or visit www.allacu.com to learn more and hear more patient success stories.

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