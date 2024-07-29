Find Your Fabulosity gifts free lipstick to women experiencing domestic violence

Never underestimate the power of lipstick! Find Your Fabulosity, a non-profit based in Florida, believes lipstick can make a difference in a woman's life, and they're using the power of lipstick to help women experiencing domestic violence.

Sheryl Kurland, founder and president of Find Your Fabulosity, talks more about their mission on how these gifted lipsticks make an impact on women experiencing domestic violence.

Find Your Fabulosity, founded in 2017, collects and donates brand-new packaged lipsticks to victims of domestic violence through a vast network of women’s shelters across all fifty states. These gifted lipsticks are a symbolic gesture that reminds domestic violence victims they matter, they are beautiful, and they have a voice and a future free from abuse.

Learn more about Find Your Fabulosity at findyourfabulosity.org.

Follow the FOX 17 Morning Mix on: Facebook, Instagram, & TikTok