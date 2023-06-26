Find Waldo coming to downtown Ada in July

ADA, Mi. — Starting July 1, people shopping and eating around downtown Ada need to keep their eyes peeled - and Find Waldo! Everyone's favorite bespectacled guy in his his signature striped hat and sweater will be "hiding" at several local businesses. To play along, just pick up a passport at any participating business and collect stamps as you find Waldo around town. This contest runs all month long - with a final celebration at Plumfield Books - where participants who found all 20 Waldos are eligible to win prizes.
For more information, head to plumfieldbooks.com/events.
Posted at 12:09 PM, Jun 26, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-26 12:09:36-04
