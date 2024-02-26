Find top brand kids items at discounted prices at the Just Between Friends Sale

Thousands of people will gather to buy and sell kids items from clothes to toys to books, and so much more during the Just Between Friends Sale in March.

The Just Between Friends sale has a huge selection of items every child needs in all stages of their growth. From generic to name brands, all these items will be 50 to 90 percent off their retail value, so families can provide kids with everything they need as they grow older.

The sale will be inside the former Art Van, located at 4273 Alpine Ave NW, in Comstock Park.

Just Between Friends Grand Rapids will take place on March 13-16. On Wednesday, people can access the sale for an admission fee of $3. Thursday through Saturday is free admission.

For more information, visit grandrapids.jbfsale.com.