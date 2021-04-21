Find the perfect plants to complete your landscape at Everett's Gardens

Spring has sprung, which means it's time to plant flowers, bushes, trees, and any other foliage to improve the landscape of your home.

Landscaping has seen a big surge over the past year, and there's one place in town to get the best in trees, bushes, and plants, Everett's Garden.

Everett's Garden carries a wide variety of plants and greenery, plus their friendly and knowledgeable staff will direct you towards the plants that will thrive in the landscape of your home.

Everett's Gardens is located at 240 84th Street South East in Byron Center.

Learn more by visiting everettsgardens.com or call (616)-438-1592.