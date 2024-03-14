Find a unique, thoughtful souvenir or gift at Periwinkle Fog in downtown Grand Rapids

It's embarrassing to give a person a generic gift. Find something special, not to mention locally made, at Periwinkle Fog in downtown Grand Rapids.

Periwinkle Fog offers a great selection of items that will show friends and family you shopped with them in mind.

They offer everything from home decor, consignment art, handmade paper goods, Michigan apparel and merchandise, fashion accessories, jewelry, games, puzzles, and more.



Periwinkle Fog is a women-owned business born from the passion of two long-time friends who love art, travel, shopping, and working together. They created the idea for Periwinkle Fog in hopes of giving locals and tourists of Grand Rapids a place that stands out in providing the perfect gift or souvenir.

Periwinkle Fog is located at 125 Ottawa Avenue Northwest in Grand Rapids.

Learn more at periwinklefog.com.