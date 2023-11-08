Filthy air ducts? Stanley Steemers will clean them out & create a healthier home

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of FOX 17.

Most people don't know what's lurking in the air ducts of their homes. The average home collects up to 40 pounds of dirt, dust, and allergens each year.

Stanley Steemer specializes in deep cleaning air ducts, making homes healthier and happier just in time for the holidays.

From carpet to upholstery, air ducts, and more, their certified technicians will eliminate dirt and dust to bring a little bit of extra comfort and joy to a home's space. Their professional air duct cleaning service can remove these contaminants, improve the air quality throughout the home, and make the home's system more energy efficient.

Stanley Steemer recommends getting air ducts cleaned at least once a year. However, they will come out to the home to give a free estimate before starting the job and making sure it needs to be done.

To schedule an appointment or learn more about their services, visit Stanleysteemer.com or call (616) 878-7575.