FiddleFire is performing for its 10th year at the Tulip Time Festival in Holland on May 9.

The band is entirely built from members and friends of the musical Panning Family. FiddleFire performs a variety of genres with its own folksy twist by using fiddles, guitar, bass, mandolin, percussion, and clogging.

The concert will be at Central Wesleyan Church starting at 7 p.m.

Tickets start at $32 a person.

Get more info on this concert and purchase tickets at tuliptime.com.