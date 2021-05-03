Watch
Fetal Heart Care at Helen DeVos Children's Hospital

Helen DeVos Children's Hospital: Fetal Heart Care
Posted at 12:59 PM, May 03, 2021
There's nothing like hearing the heartbeat of a baby during pregnancy. But if a sign of anything unusual is detected, Spectrum Health has an amazing team in place to make sure that the baby grows up with a strong, healthy heart.

Dr. Jeffery Schneider of the Pediatric Cardiology department at Helen DeVos Children's Hospital sheds the spotlight on what goes on at the Congenital Heart Center when it comes to fetal heart care.

To learn more about fetal heart care at the Congenital Heart Center at Helen DeVos Children's Hospital, visit spectrumhealth.org.

