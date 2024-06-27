Festive 3rd Thursdays celebrate Indigenous culture at Bead Powwow Supply

West Michigan’s Indigenous culture, traditions, and events are beautiful, colorful, and an integral part of our history. Bead Powwow Supply is celebrating all of this and more during their Festive 3rd Thursday at the Grand Rapids Storefront.

Highlights include captivating Native American Story Time sessions at 11 a.m. and 3 p.m., where guests will be transported into rich cultural tales.

Enjoy engaging craft demonstrations throughout the day, showcasing unique artisan techniques. Plus, with any purchase of $33 or more, customers will receive a free sticker as a special treat.

Bead & Powwow Supply hosts Festive Third Thursdays on July 18 and August 22. Join them at their Grand Rapids location at 5747 28th St SE, Suite 104.

To learn more, visit powwowsupply.com.

Follow the FOX 17 Morning Mix on: Facebook, Instagram, & TikTok